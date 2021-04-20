Harry Souttar will miss Stoke’s midweek clash with Coventry through suspension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Souttar will be unavailable for Stoke when they welcome Coventry to the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

The defender serves a one-match suspension after seeing red late on in the goalless draw against Preston at the weekend, so Danny Batth and Connor Taylor come into the reckoning at the heart of the Potters’ backline.

Alfie Doughty’s hopes of making his Stoke debut before the end of the season are receding, with a heel issue setting back the winger’s recovery from a hamstring injury.

Morgan Fox (hamstring), Tyrese Campbell (knee), Nathan Collins (foot), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (back) and James McClean (foot) look set to miss out once again.

Michael Rose will be hoping for some involvement for Coventry.

The defender has been an unused substitute in the Sky Blues’ last two fixtures after requiring stitches to a gash he suffered at QPR earlier this month.

Josh Pask looks set to miss the rest of the season with a fractured cheekbone but there is hope fellow defender Fankaty Dabo will return before the end of the campaign from a hamstring tear, having resumed training this week.

Midfield pair Ben Sheaf (hip flexor tear) and Jodi Jones (knee) are long-term absentees.