Alen Halilovic set to miss Birmingham’s clash with Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Alen Halilovic will almost certainly be absent for Birmingham when they welcome Nottingham Forest to St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Croatia midfielder suffered an ankle knock in the first half of the victory over Stoke earlier this month and, having missed the weekend win at Rotherham, he is set to be sidelined again.

Fellow midfielder Jon Toral, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered at Brentford on April 6.

Scott Hogan missed the Stoke game because of a hip injury sustained in training, but he made a cameo against the Millers and will be pushing for more involvement against Forest.

Nottingham Forest will hope to bring back Sammy Ameobi.

The forward was said to be close to a return from an ankle knock but the defeat against Huddersfield at the weekend came too soon, so he could now return against Blues.

Tobias Figueiredo has missed Forest’s last four matches with a hamstring complaint, but he is back in training and could come into the fold.

Gaetan Bong (knock), Harry Arter (calf) and Joe Lolley (hamstring) are ongoing concerns for Forest boss Chris Hughton.