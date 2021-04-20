Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Kilmarnock at full strength for visit of Dundee United

by Press Association
April 20, 2021, 4:55 pm
Tommy Wright has a full squad to choose from (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kilmarnock are at full strength for the visit of Dundee United to Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Tommy Wright’s team are desperate for points as they seek a way out of the relegation zone.

Killie currently sit second bottom of the table,  a point behind Ross County and safety.

Dundee United will be without goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Siegrist suffered a wrist injury during the warm-up before Deniz Mehmet stepped up for Friday’s Scottish Cup victory over Forfar.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

