John Kennedy not surprised to see Celtic name-checked amid Super League row

John Kennedy was not surprised to see Celtic name-checked by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin amid the escalating row over the threat of a European Super League.

Twelve clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a proposed ESL but the plans have been “unanimously and vigorously” rejected by the other 14 members of the Premier League, with condemnation widespread.

Ceferin said: “UEFA competitions needs Atalanta, Celtic, Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb and Galatasaray. People need to know everyone has a chance. We need to keep the dream alive.”

Informed of the those quotes, interim Hoops boss Kennedy alluded in his response to the fact that Celtic became the first British team to win the European Cup when they triumphed in 1967.

He said: “That is a positive and I think he will name-check us because of our history and tradition and what we have done in the competition in the past as well.

“And again we are a good example of a club who are very much about our community and support as well.

“That’s what football is, it’s about our support, we provide the product to make our support proud.

“It is not for me, it very much takes away from the tradition of football and what it is about which is about the fans, the community and for me it is a case of the rich becoming richer.

“It becomes about greed at that point and not what football is about. Football started around fans, city and community and it is stripping all that away to go to look after the richer.

“So I am not a fan, I wouldn’t support, or anyone at our club support it with the traditions we have at our club so I am wholly against it.”