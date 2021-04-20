Injury problems mount for Milwall boss Gary Rowett

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall will be without a number of players for the visit of promotion-hopefuls Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Matt Smith, Shaun Hutchinson, Ben Thompson and Ryan Leonard were already set to miss out, but Mason Bennett (calf), Murray Wallace (knee) and Shane Ferguson could also be sidelined due to injury.

Kenneth Zohore returned to training on Tuesday, although the Bournemouth match is expected to come too soon.

The visitors will check on the fitness of Shane Long ahead of the game.

The striker has missed the last two games with an adductor injury and is continuing to work with the medical team.

Long is expected to be assessed ahead of the match and a late decision is likely to be made over his availability.

Lewis Cook is still injured, however, as Jonathan Woodgate’s side look for their seventh straight league victory.