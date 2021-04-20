King’s Lynn boost survival hopes as Michael Gash strike earns draw at Aldershot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

King’s Lynn improved their Vanarama National League survival chances with a 1-1 draw at Aldershot.

Ricky Miller fired Aldershot ahead in the 31st minute, creating space on the edge of the penalty area before angling a drive into the top-left corner.

King’s Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made a double change on the hour mark, however, and reaped dividends two minutes later.

Substitute Alex Kiwomya broke free before finding striker Michael Gash to slide past Shots goalkeeper Mitch Walker for his fifth goal of the season.

The draw means the Linnets sit just two points adrift of 20th-placed Weymouth after ending a three-match losing streak.