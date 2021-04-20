Hearts extend Scottish Championship lead with goalless draw at Morton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to eight points after being held to a goalless stalemate away to struggling Greenock Morton.

Kalvin Orsi struck the post from close range in the first minute for the Ton before the visitors began to boss possession in the opening half.

For all their dominance on the ball, Hearts failed to produce any real chances of note in the first 45 minutes, with Sean McGinty heading an effort on target after 20 minutes, collected easily by goalkeeper Craig Gordon at the other end.

Brian McLean was the next to test Gordon 12 minutes before the break but his shot following Aidan Nesbitt’s corner was also held out.

Hearts were fastest out of the blocks at the start of the second half and came close before Euan Henderson’s 48th-minute shot was blocked.

Moments later, Armand Gnanduillet was also denied by home goalkeeper Aidan McAdams, while – at the other end – Kyle Jacobs headed Nesbitt’s cross over.

Both side were struggling to find the first goal and Reece Lyon came close with 10 minutes remaining as Morton attempted to break the deadlock but his long-range chance was blocked.

Hearts had a final push as Gnanduillet fired Steven Naismith’s assist wide at the death as the spoils were shared to leave Morton second-bottom.