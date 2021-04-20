Lee Ashcroft rescues point for Dundee at nine-man Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nine-man Inverness had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Dundee as a late equaliser from Lee Ashcroft denied them all three points.

Inverness forward Nikolay Todorov had the ball in the back of the net on the 22-minute mark but the flag was up for offside.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Scott Allardice was shown a second yellow card.

And things went from bad to worse for Caley Thistle 14 minutes later as Brad McKay was sent off for a foul on Max Anderson.

In a frantic finish, Dundee substitute Jason Cummings thought he had opened the scoring only for his 80th-minute effort to be ruled out for offside, before Inverness took the lead through Daniel Mackay four minutes later.

Ashcroft then headed home to level things up two minutes later and earn Dundee a share of the spoils.