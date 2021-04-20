Ian Henderson and Jordan Turnbull on target as Salford see off Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ian Henderson’s 15th League Two goal of the season helped keep Salford’s play-off bid alive as they claimed a 2-0 win at lowly Walsall.

The 36-year-old’s fourth strike in five games and Jordan Turnbull’s second-half header lifted the Ammies to ninth but they remain three points off the top seven.

Both sides fashioned early chances, Josh Gordon’s 25-yard effort well saved by Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky before Richie Towell headed Robbie Gotts’ cushioned cross wastefully wide at the other end.

But Salford led after 19 minutes as Henderson punished Mat Sadler’s ill-advised backpass by charging down goalkeeper Jack Rose’s clearance and taking advantage of a kind bounce to slot the ball into an empty net.

Hladky foiled Caolan Lavery’s near-post strike as Walsall sought a leveller while a backpedalling Rose tipped over Gotts’ cross-shot after the break.

But Salford sealed the points after 57 minutes as Turnbull stooped to nod home Ash Hunter’s teasing cross from 12 yards.

George Boyd almost added a third late on, drilling inches wide as results elsewhere ensured Walsall’s survival barring a mathematical miracle.