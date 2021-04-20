Survival hopes remain for Wednesday thanks to Windass

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A first-half goal from Josh Windass gave Sheffield Wednesday a vital 1-0 victory over Blackburn to keep their survival hopes alive.

With fellow strugglers Derby losing at Preston, it was a good night for Wednesday in their battle to beat the drop.

Former Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes returned to Wednesday’s starting line-up, replacing Callum Paterson, while Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray made five changes to his side.

The first effort on goal came from Blackburn’s Tom Trybull, whose long-range shot forced Keiren Westwood to get down low to save.

Wednesday’s Kadeem Harris then fired in a shot from just outside the area which was straight at Thomas Kaminski.

Following a good counter-attack from the visitors, Adam Armstrong pulled the ball back to Sam Gallagher, who scuffed his shot wide.

A Harris cross picked out Windass, but his volley went well over.

Blackburn threatened again when a cross from Barry Douglas picked out Joe Rothwell whose header was saved by Westwood.

Windass put the hosts ahead eight minutes before the break with a deflected shot after being set up by Harris.

Wednesday posed further problems for the opposition defence in the closing stages of the half, firstly when Barry Bannan’s free-kick found Tom Lees, who volleyed over.

Then Adam Reach saw his firm drive saved by Kaminski with Windass’ follow-up blocked by Darragh Lenihan.

Wednesday carried on from where they left off at the start of the second half with Liam Palmer putting a shot wide and Bannan’s free-kick picking out Julian Borner, who put his close-range header off-target.

When Corry Evans threatened to find a way through for the visitors, Lees timed his challenge inside the area to perfection to dispossess him.

Mowbray made a quadruple substitution midway through the second half, sending on Stuart Downing, Lewis Travis, Ben Brereton and John Buckley.

As Wednesday went in search of a second goal, Palmer fired in a shot on goal which was saved by Kaminski.

Buckley failed to capitalise on a great chance to equalise, shooting straight at Westwood after Armstrong squared the ball to him inside the area.

A volley from Borner, following a Bannan corner, forced a good save from Kaminski.

With the Wednesday players looking to run the clock down, Armstrong tried a stoppage-time shot which was deflected wide.

If Wednesday can build on this result, their survival fight could yet go down to the wire with a trip to Derby on the final day of the season looming.