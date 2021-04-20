Thomas Frank hails Brentford’s ‘top attitude’ despite Cardiff stalemate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised his side’s performance in a 1-1 draw with Cardiff that left the Bees’ automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

Watford’s 1-0 win at Norwich leaves the hosts needing a miracle to make the top two, but Frank remained upbeat.

“I was very proud of them and they certainly did enough to win. If we consistently put in these kind of performances it will turn around,” said the Dane.

“It was a very different performance to the one against Millwall. They left everything out there, showed a top attitude and played well in terms of creating chances.”

The Bees wasted a handful of clear-cut opportunities before Tariqe Fosu’s long-range effort deceived keeper Alex Smithies to cancel out Keiffer Moore’s spot kick.

Frank insisted his side would not give up on a top two finish, and believes the fine margins will start to turn his side’s way soon

“We ran, fought and played for each other but sometimes we need the ball to drop for us or a bit of luck – and I can back that up with numbers,” he said.

“We are undefeated in eight but we’ve drawn six and we can’t run away from that, but we’ve deserved more in four of those draws.

“Sometimes we lacked a little quality, cutting edge or those fine margins to go our way, but they will.”

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy was delighted with his side’s desire to see the season out on a high.

The 1-1 draw ended the Bluebirds tilt for the play offs, but he has seen no sign of his players slowing up.

“I don’t get the impression from my boys that there’s nothing to play for, ” he said.

“They train like demons and they are professional footballers who play with pride. Anyone who dropped their guard and didn’t want to do that wouldn’t be anywhere near my side.”

McCarthy was pleased with a dominant first half display but admitted his side were under the cosh after the break.

“Brentford are a good side and they’re up there for a reason, but even though we were forced to defend I still thought we might nick it.”

McCarthy had words of support for keeper Alex Smithies, whose howler gifted Brentford their equaliser.

“Smudge is upset in the dressing room. He’s made a mistake but he made the save in the first half from Ivan Toney. It’s a mistake but we all make them.”