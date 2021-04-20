Peter Kioso at the double as Cobblers keep their survival hopes alive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northampton kept their Sky Bet League One survival hopes alive with an impressive 3-0 home victory over Ipswich.

Peter Kioso scored twice in the first half and Ryan Watson’s ninth goal of the season late on secured victory as the Suffolk side failed to score for the fifth game in a row.

Gwion Edwards struck an early post from distance but Ipswich found themselves behind on eight minutes when Kioso turned in Joseph Mills’ corner.

Stephen Ward’s superb block prevented Caleb Chukwuemeka making it 2-0, before Thomas Holy saved from Ryan Watson and Mark McGuinness cleared Mills’ shot off the line.

The Cobblers had their second goal on 31 minutes and it was a repeat of the opener as Mills’ corner was nodded home by Kioso.

Mills nearly had a third assist when his cross was glanced just wide by Alex Jones before Kane Vincent-Young missed a great chance for Ipswich at the start of the second half and Ollie Hawkins also headed narrowly wide.

Northampton’s fifth victory from their last seven home games was confirmed by Watson’s late finish from distance.