Eight-minute Danilo Orsi-Dadomo hat-trick the highlight of big Maidenhead win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Danilo Orsi-Dadomo netted an eight-minute second-half hat-trick as Maidenhead returned to winning ways in style with a comprehensive 6-0 National League victory over struggling Wealdstone.

Sam Barratt thought he had opened the scoring for the visitors after 14 minutes before his effort was ruled offside.

Barratt came close again as Maidenhead pressed on the half-hour mark but his hard work resulted in the ball going out for a corner.

But it was third time lucky for Barratt four minutes later as the Magpies took the lead as he capitalised on a defensive mistake to fire past Wealdstone goalkeeper Jake Askew with his 11th goal of the season.

Barratt almost doubled his side’s lead before defender Jack Cawley did well to deny him ahead of half-time.

The second half was the Orsi-Dadomo show as the 25-year-old striker scored a quickfire treble to put the result beyond doubt.

First he slotted the ball past Askew at the far post after 64 minutes and completed his brace five minutes later after tapping into the bottom corner.

Orsi-Dadomo celebrated his hat-trick – and 14th goal of the season – with 19 minutes remaining after heading home Dan Sparkes’ free-kick.

Sparkes added the gloss late on with a brace himself as Maidenhead extended their unbeaten run to three matches to leave the hosts with just one win in their last nine outings.