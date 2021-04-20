Crewe break scoring drought in 2-0 win at Fleetwood.

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe’s first goals in four matches proved enough as they won 2-0 at Fleetwood.

Owen Dale and Chris Porter were on target as two mid-table sides played out an entertaining clash.

After Fleetwood’s Barrie McKay fluffed a terrific early chance, it was Crewe who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. Luke Murphy slid a low cross into the path of Dale and he took a touch before side-footing comfortably home from 12 yards.

The hosts then missed a penalty opportunity three minutes later. Early Crewe sub Donervon Daniels tripped Callum Camps but Kyle Vassell saw his spot-kick superbly saved by Will Jaaskelainen.

Vassell’s thumping header was saved by Jaaskelainen shortly before the break, and a similar effort from Crewe’s Mickael Mandron flew narrowly off target just past the hour mark.

Crewe wrapped up victory in the 83rd minute when veteran Porter routinely slotted home a penalty after Fleetwood skipper Callum Connolly had dragged back substitute Anthony Evans.