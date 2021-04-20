Queen’s Park clinch Scottish League Two title

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Queen’s Park secured the Scottish League Two title with a 0-0 draw at home to Elgin.

The Spiders, who had won their last nine league games, had only needed a point to secure top spot before the league splits.

Elgin slipped two points off the play-off places with the draw, as fourth-placed Stranraer recorded a 2-0 win at Albion Rovers.

James Hilton opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and substitute Joao Vitoria added a second with six minutes left.

Second-placed Edinburgh City strengthened their grip on a play-off place with a 1-0 win at third-placed Stirling.

Ousman See’s 35th-minute goal moved the visitors three points ahead of their opponents.

Annan thrashed Stenhousemuir 5-1 to record back-to-back victories.

Mark McGuigan had given the visitors a seventh-minute lead but within three minutes they trailed as Nathan Flanagan and Tony Wallace struck.

Wallace added his second in the 27th minute and second-half goals from Aidan Smith and Darren Christie wrapped up a resounding win.

Elsewhere, rock-bottom Brechin held Cowdenbeath to a goalless draw.