Boreham Wood drop more points in play-off push

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Boreham Wood’s National League play-off hopes suffered another blow after being held to a goalless draw at home by Barnet.

Striker Matt Rhead had Wood’s best opportunity 15 minutes from time but his six-yard effort from a corner was directed off target.

Barnet, who are now unbeaten in three matches, had a great chance themselves on the half-hour, with Tomi Adeloye being denied by a fine save from Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

In the early stages, Wood striker Kabongo Tshimanga fired straight at Barnet keeper Aymen Azaze who also foiled Corey Whitely.

Wood remain six points adrift of a top-seven place after a run of just one win in 14 games.