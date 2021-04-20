Halifax climb to fifth with win at fellow play-off hopefuls Chesterfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two first-half goals were enough to earn Halifax a 2-1 National League win at fellow play-off hopefuls Chesterfield.

Halifax broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when Jeff King found the corner of James Montgomery’s net.

Jake Hyde doubled the visitors’ lead in the 29th minute when he headed home.

Chesterfield rallied in the second half and pulled a goal back through Kairo Mitchell in the 71st minute.

But Halifax managed to hold on, to secure all three points and move up to fifth.