Mark Robinson a happy man as AFC Wimbledon see off Oxford

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was delighted his team found a different way to win after coming from behind in their 2-1 victory over Oxford.

The Dons racked up their fourth win on the bounce to remain five points clear of the League One relegation zone, with the match much closer than their previous three triumphs, which were all clear-cut.

Their newfound confidence helped them to turn the match around against the U’s, who dropped out of the play-off places in defeat and had James Henry sent off for deliberate handball.

Robinson said: “They edged the first half, there’s no doubt about that, but I thought we finished strongly.

“I thought we came out in the second half really well – I thought they scored against the run of play and I thought we looked a threat.

“The lads have shown great character and it was a different kind of win, but you’re playing a very good side and you’ve got to be pleased.

“Getting the equaliser was a turning point, I’m not sure the red card is, if I’m honest, because them having 10 men meant very little.

“They were the better side, first half, and I thought we were the better side, second half, even when it was 11 v 11.

“I didn’t see them having 10 men as a turning point, I just think the lads earned that through coming out in the second half and putting in a good performance.”

Oxford went ahead after 52 minutes when Josh Ruffels’ effort found its way into the bottom corner, but the match turned after Henry saw red for handling on the goal line.

Joe Pigott put away the resulting penalty to equalise before Wimbledon skipper Alex Woodyard scored what proved to be the winner two minutes later with a deflected effort.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “We were by far the better team with 11 men and with 10 men.

“I’m so proud of my players. I thought even when we went down to one less man, we still outplayed them.

“We had two little sniffs late on in the game and, please, no-one say: ‘Jamo, you should have done this, you should have done that,’ because it’s just an instinct.

“I’m more disappointed with the run that led to the set-play, but other than that, I thought every one of my players gave me everything and I’m immensely proud.

“I’ve just gone in and hugged nearly every one of them.

“We always knew this was going to the wire and even more so now – 72 points is the mark that everyone looks for and 74 is still achievable and this team is good enough to do that.”