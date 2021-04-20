Nigel Adkins delighted with the margin of Charlton’s big win at Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins was delighted with his side as they equalled a club record to win 6-0 at Plymouth to move up to sixth in League One.

Athletic equalled their best ever away league win with goals from Jake Forster-Caskey and Jayden Stockley in the first half.

Kell watts scored an own goal at the start of the second half and further efforts followed from Alex Gilbey, Liam Millar and substitute Chuks Aneke.

Adkins said: “I was really pleased, you know the application throughout the game because it was a challenging beginning to the game.

“Give Plymouth credit, we know they are a good footballing side and they got on the front foot and we had to defend four or five corners to start off with.

“We knew with the shape Plymouth had we could get ourselves on the football and we have done that with getting the full-backs on the ball and getting into the flow of the game.

“We knew we would give them a few issues with crosses. Ben Amos has made a very important save at the start of the second half.

“We know 2-0 up is a dangerous scoreline and we talked about that in the dressing room and from that save, we have gone down the other end and scored.

“That was the big turning point in where the game could go, 2-1 or 3-0.

“We were very ruthless in our finishing, we had a good defensive resolve about ourselves and we were aggressive in our press and put ourselves in a good position to win the game.

“I am really pleased with the attitude and application of all the players. It was 6-0 but it could have been seven at the end there with Chuks going close.”

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe was surprised by the scoreline.

He admitted: “I didn’t see 6-0 coming to be honest and I wasn’t worried at all before the game despite the fact that Charlton are a very good team and fighting for the play-offs.

“Because we are a good team on our day but I just felt we were nowhere near our levels. We kept the ball, had 10 corners 14 shots – not many on target.

“But the desire about putting the ball in at one end and keeping it out at the other was non-existent.

“So we are never going to win a game of football without that.

“I played Sunday League and I don’t want to disrespect Sunday League football but that’s what they were like out there.

“We have got to give Charlton credit because they have scored six goals so I am not coming away from that but from us there was no desire, no commitment and I didn’t like it.

“I have got to make sure I do something about that but I can’t do anything just yet but it will happen very soon.

“And I wish the season ended tomorrow because I could start the recruitment process.

“Because that just wasn’t good enough.”