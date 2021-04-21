John Kennedy says Leigh Griffiths could make Scotland squad for Euro 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy believes Leigh Griffiths could make a late run into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Hoops this season after fitness issues last summer but his eye for a goal has never been in question.

With the visitors trailing to a Lewis Ferguson goal at Aberdeen, Griffiths replaced Odsonne Edouard in the second half and in the third minute of stoppage time headed in a Mohamed Elyounoussi cross to snatch a 1-1 draw for Celtic, his first goal since a strike in a 2-0 win over Hamilton in January.

Griffiths had been left out of Clarke’s recent squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Kennedy, who revealed Kris Ajer had popped his shoulder but should be OK for the Old Firm game against Rangers on May 2, as will James Forrest who had a hamstring niggle, said: “It’s good for Leigh to get that goal.

“It was a great ball from Moi and a good header to finish it from Leigh.

“He has put himself in contention to start games – he’s goal hungry as always. It comes down to form and how Steve sees it.

“He has a few strikers to choose from now but he just has to put himself in contention.

“That goal is what Leigh is all about – getting half a yard in the penalty box and finishing.

“Leigh is fit. He trains every day. He hasn’t had many starts but he’s fit.

“That will be Steve’s decision and he has added extra strikers like Che Adams.

“So Steve does have a decision to make but all Leigh can do is make himself available.

“Leigh had the issue when we came back for pre-season and his fitness wasn’t what it should have been.

“That took a bit of time for him to get going but I have had no issues with Leigh in terms of how he works.

“We don’t always play with two strikers, so that doesn’t always help him.

“But Leigh is what he is. He is a great individual for us and when we need a goal, he gets you it.

“We want him fit and well, and in contention to start games, and that is where he is.”

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass claimed his side should have been awarded a penalty by referee Willie Collum when Jonny Hayes was caught by a backtracking Callum McGregor inside the Hoops box.

He said: “McGregor did not touch the ball, his body hits him. You could see his arm coming across the front of Jonny. He is not going to dive.

“Maybe the players need to be a bit more streetwise, if you like, sell things a little more but we don’t want them to have to do that, we expect things to be handled properly but like I say I won’t criticise the referees.

“I am disappointed we lost a late goal but I’m unbelievably proud of the players though for the effort they put in, I thought they were fantastic against a good Celtic team.”