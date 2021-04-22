Exeter loanee Robbie Willmott sits out League Two clash with parent club Newport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter will be without loan signing Robbie Willmott for the visit of promotion-rivals Newport as the winger can not play against his parent club.

Willmott started Tuesday’s goalless draw at Forest Green, his 14th appearance for the Grecians since joining them in February.

Jack Sparkes is expected to replace Willmott and Pierce Sweeney should step in for Rory McArdle after replacing him in the first half at Forest Green.

Exeter have won only twice in their last 10 games, but victory would take them above Newport into the final Sky Bet League Two play-off spot.

Newport are boosted by the return of Matty Dolan.

The versatile Dolan, who has been one of County’s best players this season, missed the 2-0 midweek victory over Crawley as he was going through concussion protocols.

Striker Ryan Taylor, a former Exeter loanee, is set to miss a second-successive game with an unspecified injury.

No Newport forward has scored in the last four games and manager Michael Flynn could freshen up the attack with Dom Telford, Jake Scrimshaw and Nicky Maynard competing for places.