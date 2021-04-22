Chuks Aneke pushing to start for Charlton after scoring return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Chuks Aneke is pushing for a start in Charlton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Peterborough at The Valley.

Aneke made a goalscoring return after almost three weeks out with injury as a late substitute in the Addicks’ impressive 6-0 triumph at Plymouth.

It was his 14th goal of the season and Aneke’s strike-rate could be crucial as the Addicks look to cement a place in the play-offs.

Defender Ryan Inniss was rested against Argyle having completed three successive games following his comeback from a long-term injury and he is likely to come back in.

Peterborough midfielder Reece Brown suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Gillingham and is set to miss out.

Brown was unable to finish the match and has undergone a scan to determine how many games he will miss.

Ethan Hamilton and Louis Reed are competing to take his place.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym is still unavailable due to the side injury that has kept him out since April 5.