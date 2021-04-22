Jarrad Branthwaite to miss Blackburn’s game against Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackburn’s Jarrad Branthwaite is out of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield through injury.

The on-loan defender will not play again this season and has returned to parent club Everton after suffering ankle ligament damage in training before Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, where Darragh Lenihan took his place on his return from a groin problem.

Ryan Nyambe also missed out at Hillsborough – where manager Tony Mowbray made five changes – with a toe injury, but was back in training on Thursday and could be in contention.

Daniel Ayala (groin), Joe Rankin-Costello (fractured metatarsal), Scott Wharton (Achilles) and Bradley Dack (knee) are longer-term casualties.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan will make late checks on full-backs Pipa and Harry Toffolo ahead of the trip to Ewood Park.

Both men missed Wednesday night’s 1-0 home defeat by Barnsley after starting the weekend victory at Nottingham Forest on their return from groin and back injuries respectively, but sat out as part of their managed returns to action and not as a result of setbacks.

Striker Yaya Sanogo was back in the team in midweek after a two-game lay-off with a deep cut to his foot, taking the place of Fraizer Campbell, who suffered a shoulder injury against Forest.

There was a place too for midfielder Josh Koroma for the first time since December 8 following his recovery from a hamstring problem.