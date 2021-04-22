Kiko Femenia returns to contention as Watford look to seal promotion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Promotion-chasing Watford can welcome back Kiko Femenia from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Millwall.

Femenia missed Tuesday’s win over Norwich due to his red card in the weekend defeat at Luton.

Full-backs Jeremy Ngiakia and Adam Masina also sat out in midweek with knocks and will need fitness checks.

Troy Deeney and Tom Dele-Bashiru are long-term absentees.

Millwall will check on Mason Bennett, who was an unused substitute at Bournemouth due to a tight calf.

Jed Wallace and Scott Malone are expected to continue despite carrying knocks.

But Shane Ferguson has undergone a groin operation and will miss the final three matches.

He joins Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard, Matt Smith, Murray Wallace and Ben Thompson on the sidelines.