Nottingham Forest could have Sammy Ameobi available for visit of Stoke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nottingham Forest could have Sammy Ameobi available for the visit of Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The forward has been closing in on a return from an ankle knock, but the recent matches against Huddersfield and Birmingham came too soon.

Tobias Figueiredo has missed Forest’s last five matches with a hamstring injury, but has returned to training and could have a chance of being included in Chris Hughton’s matchday squad.

Harry Arter (calf) and Joe Lolley (hamstring) are still sidelined and are not expected to feature.

Harry Souttar will be available again for Stoke for the trip to Nottingham.

The defender served a one-match ban after a red card against Preston at the weekend during his side’s 3-2 defeat to Coventry on Wednesday.

Manager Michael O’Neill will also have to make a choice between goalkeepers Adam Davies and Angus Gunn, with the former having played against Preston and the latter on Wednesday.

Morgan Fox (hamstring), Tyrese Campbell (knee), Nathan Collins (foot), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (back) and James McClean (foot) look set to miss out once again.