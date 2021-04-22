Vadaine Oliver in fitness race as Gillingham prepare to host Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham striker Vadaine Oliver could be fit to face former club Northampton.

The club’s leading goalscorer missed the midweek win at Peterborough with a minor groin problem.

John Akinde will deputise if the 29-year-old is not passed fit.

Loan players Callum Slattery and James Morton will play no further part this season and have returned to their parent clubs.

Northampton defender Peter Kioso is a doubt for the match.

The 21-year-old scored twice in Tuesday’s win over Ipswich after missing the two previous games with a groin injury, but the problem continues to trouble the right-back.

Northampton are already without defender Alan Sheehan, midfielder Jack Sowerby and forward Benny Ashley-Seal for the remainder of the season.

Academy striker Caleb Chukwuemeka has impressed caretaker manager Jon Brady in recent weeks and will hope to retain his place in the side after being substituted after just 55 minutes in midweek.