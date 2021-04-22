Tyreece John-Jules in line for Doncaster start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster striker Tyreece John-Jules is fit enough to start at home to Fleetwood.

The Arsenal loanee, 20, has made two substitute appearances, coming off the bench to score against Accrington in midweek, after three months out with a hamstring injury and is now ready for his first start since mid-January.

Fellow forward Omar Bogle will not be fit enough for the weekend but will be available for Tuesday’s trip to Peterborough.

Defender Brad Halliday (back) remains doubtful but midfielder Josh Sims is expected to return from illness.

Fleetwood head coach Simon Grayson has a number of decisions to make over the fitness of some of his players.

Striker Wes Burns missed Tuesday’s defeat to Crewe due to a minor calf problem and needs to be assessed.

Jordan Rossiter played for over an hour with a swollen ankle sustained at the weekend but should be fit to face Rovers, while fellow midfielder Dan Batty was also substituted in midweek as a precaution after tweaking his hamstring.

Former academy winger Ryan Rydel, who has made 11 appearances this season, has joined Stockport on a permanent deal.