No fresh concerns for Tranmere ahead of Barrow clash

Tranmere boss Keith Hill has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Barrow.

James Vaughan continues to be eased back in after the serious knee injury suffered in February.

The striker made two recent substitute appearances having recovered faster than expected but was not in the squad for Tuesday’s win at Bradford that moved Rovers closer to ensuring a play-off place.

Club captain and goalkeeper Scott Davies is the only long-term absentee.

Josh Kay has returned to training for Barrow as they seek four points from their final four games to be sure of safety.

Kay missed a third game with a calf problem when he sat out Tuesday’s loss to Port Vale but could return at the weekend.

James Jones is expected to miss out with a hip injury, but Jamie Devitt is available again after returning from a groin injury as a substitute in midweek.

Dion Donohue is a long-term absentee for the Bluebirds.