Liam Kelly a doubt for Coventry ahead of Preston visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

In-form Coventry will check on the fitness of Liam Kelly ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston.

The midfielder was forced off during the first half of Wednesday’s win over Stoke – their third victory in a row – after banging his knee against the post.

Boss Mark Robins said he had other walking wounded following the game, while Max Biamou and Viktor Gyokeres are both pushing to start after goalscoring appearances as substitutes.

Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) is nearing a return from a hamstring tear but Josh Pask (fractured cheekbone), Ben Sheaf (hip) and Jodi Jones (knee) all remain sidelined.

Preston have no new injury concerns but could still be without Daniel Johnson.

The midfielder has missed the last four matches with a calf injury and has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Interim boss Frankie McAvoy could stick with the same side after Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 victory over Derby.

Joe Rafferty (back), Patrick Bauer (Achilles) and Declan Rudd (knee) remain on the sidelines.