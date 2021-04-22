Paul Cook could freshen up Ipswich line-up for AFC Wimbledon clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook could ring the changes for Saturday’s League One clash with Wimbledon after seeing his side’s run without a goal continue.

Town, who have not scored in 11 minutes short of nine hours of football, lost 3-0 at Northampton on Tuesday night to leave themselves five points adrift of the play-off places with just four games to play.

Midfielder Teddy Bishop missed the midweek game through illness, as did striker James Norwood as a result of a hamstring injury, and Freddie Sears and Kayden Jackson, who replaced them, could stand in once again.

Josh Harrop will be missing as he completes a three-match ban following his dismissal at Wimbledon on April 13.

Dons boss Mark Robinson is unlikely to make too many changes following a run of four successive victories.

Right-back Cheye Alexander returned to the starting line-up in place of Luke O’Neill for Tuesday night’s 2-1 home win over Oxford, which eased his side five points clear of the drop zone.

But that was the only change and with his team having scored 14 goals in its last four games and conceded just three, Robinson appears to have hit upon the right formula.

Midfielder Callum Reilly remains on the long-term casualty list as he fights his way back from a fractured ankle.