Mark O’Hara targets trip to Hampden with Motherwell in Scottish Cup

Motherwell midfielder Mark O’Hara is eyeing a first trip to Hampden as his side prepare to take on Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Well warmed up for Saturday’s Easter Road clash with a 1-0 win at Hamilton which guaranteed their Scottish Premiership status for another year.

They will head to Edinburgh with the confidence of taking four points and two clean sheets from their two league visits at the same venue this season.

“It was a massive win at a crucial stage of the season,” O’Hara said after firing the only goal against Accies. “Since I’ve been here, the results against Hamilton haven’t been happy ones so we can enjoy the win and look forward to the game on Saturday.

“We’ve definitely got an eye on a trip to Hampden, that’s the objective for every team. It would be a great achievement to do it.

“It’s something I’ve never done in my career so it would be great personally and Saturday’s a game we’re all looking forward to.

“People will have Hibs as favourites and they’ve had a very good season but we know we’re more than capable of getting a result there. Hopefully we can do the business quietly and do the job.”