Andre Wisdom set to miss Derby’s clash with Birmingham due to groin injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Andre Wisdom is almost certainly out of Derby’s crunch match against fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Birmingham this weekend because of a groin injury he suffered in midweek.

The defender limped off before half-time in the 3-0 defeat at Preston on Tuesday, which kept the Rams just four points above the relegation zone – although they have played two more matches than 22nd-placed Rotherham.

George Edmundson marked his return from a hernia operation by replacing Wisdom against the Lilywhites and could be in line to start while winger Kamil Jozwiak is doubtful for Saturday because of a minor hip complaint.

Beni Baningime (hamstring), Lee Gregory (hamstring), Jack Stretton (calf), Krystian Bielik (knee) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) are all set to miss out.

Birmingham will assess Scott Hogan before making a decision about his involvement in the trip to Pride Park.

The Republic of Ireland forward was withdrawn early on in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday after taking a knock to his hip, but the Blues have not discounted having him back this weekend.

Croatia midfielder Alen Halilovic could be restored to Birmingham’s line-up after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury.

Fellow midfielder Jon Toral, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered at Brentford on April 6.