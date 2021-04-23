Cardiff without Tom Sang for clash with Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardiff have lost Tom Sang for the rest of the season ahead of Wycombe’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Young midfielder Sang, who has impressed in a wing-back role over the last few months, damaged toe ligaments in the 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday.

Kieffer Moore has recovered from a cut sustained at Brentford and received the all-clear to try and reach the 20-goal mark.

Alex Smithies will start, with Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy giving the goalkeeper a vote of confidence after his midweek howler, but skipper Sean Morrison remains out with a calf problem.

Veteran Wycombe defender Joe Jacobson should recover from a knock to line up against his hometown club.

Jacobson, who began his career at Cardiff, stood aside from usual penalty-taking duties after picking up the injury during the final seconds against Bristol City on Wednesday.

Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa converted from the spot to score his first Championship goal at the age of 38 and Wycombe’s 2-1 win drew them to within six points of safety with three games remaining.

Akinfenwa is set to be on the Chairboys’ bench again, with Dominic Gape (calf) expected to miss out.