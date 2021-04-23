Sander Berge not quite ready as relegated Sheffield United stick with same squad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield United interim boss Paul Heckingbottom expects to pick from the same squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

Sander Berge is stepping up his training after spending four months out with a hamstring injury and should feature before the end of the season, while Jack Robinson has also returned to training.

Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh), Jack O’Connell (knee) and Chris Basham (leg) all remain sidelined.

Brighton defender Ben White will serve a one-match suspension following his red card in the midweek draw at Chelsea.

Forward Percy Tau could return to the squad after being absent at Stamford Bridge due to a tight hamstring.

Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) remain out.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Karbownik, Moder, Propper, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, Izquierdo, Welbeck, Maupay, Zeqiri, Connolly, Tau.