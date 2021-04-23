Brandon Barker unavailable for Oxford’s encounter with Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson will be without Brandon Barker for his side’s League One clash against Plymouth.

Barker, on loan from Rangers, has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury and will not feature on Saturday.

James Henry is suspended after he was sent off in the second half of Oxford’s midweek defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Sam Winnall, who has come off the bench to score in two of his side’s last four games, could start.

Will Aimson is a major doubt ahead of Plymouth’s trip to the Kassam Stadium.

The defender was substituted in the first half of his side’s 6-0 midweek defeat against Charlton with an ankle injury.

Conor Grant is recovering from a groin problem, but is unlikely to be ready in time. However, Klaidi Lolos returns from a stomach bug.

George Cooper and Gary Sawyer are long-term absentees.