No new injuries for Cheltenham ahead of Colchester clash

Second-placed Cheltenham have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the visit of Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

Striker George Lloyd will hope to retain his place after marking his return to the starting line-up with the winning goal at Stevenage on Tuesday.

Defender Will Boyle is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Midfielder Chris Clements will also play no further part this campaign due to a hamstring problem.

Colchester should have Michael Folivi available.

Folivi came off with a head injury during the midweek win over Southend after a heavy challenge by Shaun Hobson, having opened the scoring in the first half, but is expected to be fine.

Interim boss Hayden Mullins does not have any other injury concerns as he looks for the point that would confirm the club’s League Two status.

He will have to decide between Shamal George and Dean Gerken in goal, with the latter returning to fitness after a hip injury.