No new issues for Oldham manager Keith Curle ahead of Grimsby clash

Oldham manager Keith Curle has reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with struggling Grimsby.

With the Latics comfortably clear of relegation danger, Curle is considering changes to the team which started Tuesday’s 3-0 win at Harrogate.

Australian forward George Blackwood, who recently returned from a fractured back, is pushing for his first start since November after coming off the bench to complete the scoring at Wetherby Road.

Fellow forward Marcus Barnes returned from injury as a substitute in midweek and could be involved once again, while Sido Jombati and Zak Dearnley will be assessed as they attempt to return to action before the end of the season.

Bottom club Grimsby will hand a late fitness test to Giles Coke.

Midfielder Coke missed the midweek defeat to Morecambe due to a back injury but could be available to return.

Mariners defender Luke Hendrie remains sidelined by a heel complaint.

On-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood may come back into contention having returned to training following a toe issue.