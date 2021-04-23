Bournemouth without injured Lloyd Kelly for Brentford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth will be without injured defender Lloyd Kelly for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Kelly was replaced in the first half of the Cherries’ 4-1 midweek win at Millwall and is set to be absent for two weeks due to an ankle issue, with Diego Rico ready to deputise.

On-loan Southampton forward Shane Long remains sidelined by a groin problem.

Bournemouth, seeking an eighth successive league win, are also missing midfielder Lewis Cook, who is out for the season due to a serious knee injury.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new selection problems ahead of the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Full-backs Rico Henry (hamstring) and Henrik Dalsgaard (knee) remain sidelined for the Bees but could return should they reach the play-offs.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva will not play again this season, including the play-offs, due to a hip injury.

Fifth-placed Brentford sit two points behind their third-placed hosts with a game in hand.