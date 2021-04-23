Leam Richardson to lead Wigan as permanent manager for first time against Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leam Richardson takes charge of his first Wigan match as permanent manager when Burton visit on Saturday.

Richardson was given the nod after overseeing a fourth consecutive victory – against Shrewsbury – on Tuesday that pulled Latics further clear of the relegation zone.

Richardson could again name an unchanged side, with Kyle Joseph likely to be on the bench again after making his return to the squad in midweek following a back injury.

Chris Merrie (hamstring) is pushing for a place in the squad while Tom Pearce, Gavin Massey and Scott Wootton remain sidelined.

Burton will check on the fitness of Michael Mancienne.

The former Chelsea defender limped off just before half-time during Tuesday’s defeat by Lincoln.

Jonny Smith has missed the last four matches with a hamstring problem and could again be on the sidelines.

Victory would see the Brewers mathematically secure League One football for another season.