Josh Doig likely to be fit for Hibernian against Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Josh Doig is expected to be fit for Hibernian’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Motherwell.

The left-back trained on Friday after missing the midweek win over Livingston with a back spasm.

Chris Cadden remains doubtful after missing two games following a training-ground knock while Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.

Motherwell forward Jordan Roberts has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Fellow forwards Tony Watt (heel), Harry Smith and Sherwin Seedorf (both knee) also remain on the sidelines.

Liam Grimshaw (illness) and Eddie Nolan (calf) also remain out along with Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox (all knee).