Nick Pope set to return for Burnley after shoulder injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nick Pope is set to return to contention for Burnley this weekend as the Clarets look to arrest a three-game losing run which has seen them slip towards the Premier League relegation zone.

A shoulder injury kept Pope out of the defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United but the England goalkeeper has been back in training this week ahead of the trip to take on Wolves on Sunday.

Provided there are no unforeseen setbacks then Burnley manager Sean Dyche anticipates Pope will reclaim the gloves from understudy Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Dyche said: “Popey’s been good. I suggested last week we felt that he was over the biggest hurdle of it.

“He’s come through training this week and he’s looking strong again. He’s trained fully with us (on Friday), if there’s no reaction then he’s certainly back into consideration.”

Burnley held leads against Southampton and Newcastle earlier this month only to crash to defeat on both occasions and, while they battled hard at Old Trafford last Sunday, two late goals propelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to victory.

Burnley seemed on course for a draw against United but a cruel deflection off Jack Cork led to Mason Greenwood’s second goal in the 84th minute while a late tap-in from Edinson Cavani added gloss to a 3-1 win for the hosts.

The hat-trick of successive defeats has seen Burnley slip to 17th although the inability of those below them to capitalise means Dyche’s side have a healthy six-point cushion over the teams in the bottom three, as well as a game in hand on 18th-placed Fulham.

Dyche said: “The performance levels have been at least decent over the last three games and you could argue we deserved a bit more but you’ve got to make it happen rather than wait for a tap.

“We never really lack positivity or a good feeling in the camp.

“It comes and goes with results, it’s enhanced with winning but there’s always been a sturdy mindedness to the players in how they go about their day-to-day training and games. We’re never short of a good spirit.

“I don’t think I lack confidence in myself or in the people around me. We’ll hopefully turn any confidences that we have as individuals and a collective into winning football matches.”