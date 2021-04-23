Covid-19 rules out Ruben Neves as Wolves take on Burnley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves are again without Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Neves missed last weekend’s win against Sheffield United after testing positive for Covid-19 and is still too infectious to rejoin the squad.

Loan striker Willian Jose leads the attack after his first Wolves goal secured all three points against the Blades.

Burnley are set to welcome back England goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed the defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United with a shoulder injury.

Ashley Barnes misses out once again with a thigh problem that has sidelined him since mid-February, but Burnley boss Sean Dyche is optimistic the striker will return soon.

Winger Robbie Brady and defender Kevin Long remain sidelined.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Boly, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Bardsley, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Stephens, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez.