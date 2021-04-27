On this day in 1991: Ellery Hanley becomes hat-trick winning skipper with Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan captain Ellery Hanley lifted a third Challenge Cup title in a row on this day 30 years ago as St Helens were beaten 13-8 at Wembley.

No other player in the history of rugby league had skippered his side to three successive Challenge Cups before Hanley, who had also led Wigan to wins over St Helens in 1989 and Warrington the following year.

Tries from David Myers and Frano Botica, who also kicked two goals, was enough to continue Wigan’s dominance of the competition.

Ellery Hanley also captained Great Britain between 1988 and 1992 (Sean Dempsey/PA).

Any chance of a fourth straight title for Hanley as Wigan captain ended when he left for rivals Leeds just over five months later, immediately being appointed skipper of his new side.

Hanley picked up two England caps during his career and captained Great Britain for a four-year spell, appearing 36 times for them in total.

He would go on to coach Britain, St Helens and Doncaster as well as having stints coaching in rugby union.