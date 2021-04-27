Henry and Shearer honoured and Grosjean tests limits – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Recognition for Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

Two centre-forwards, both gifted with natural skill and talent who have written their names in Premier League history We’re delighted to announce Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the first two inductees of the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/MAKgi3SYzV — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

So this is what it sounds like?

We can't tell you how much we've missed the sound of fans celebrating a goal inside a stadium 🥰#EFL | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/UW6KfmbGD0 — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) April 26, 2021

Kyle Walker will always be a goalkeeper at heart.

Once a goalkeeper always a goalkeeper 🧤 https://t.co/RFwHV8w5bV — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 26, 2021

Luke Ayling’s attempted outside of the boot pass that went horribly wrong was mocked.

🤣🤣🤣. In my head it went differently 😩😩 https://t.co/mk2MQ23mHm — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) April 25, 2021

Marcus Rashford cooked up a storm.

Tottenham’s players reacted to their Carabao Cup final loss.

Yesterday was tough to take we gave it our all but came up short. Can just focus on five massive games to go in the league. Brilliant to have had fans back in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/DyhIU7z21r — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 26, 2021

We gave our all yesterday but it just wasn't enough. Losing any final hurts and is a source of huge disappointment but we must now use this feeling as fuel to fulfil our ambitions in future. pic.twitter.com/FG2hSMpCwB — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) April 26, 2021

West Ham were urged to quickly move on.

Disappointed not to come away with all 3 points yesterday but another clean sheet & another huge point in our fight to stay in the league! Big week again for us ⚒️ #COYI pic.twitter.com/JPh5GHeRHg — Gilly Flaherty (@Gilly_flaherty) April 26, 2021

Happy Monday for Patrice Evra.

Another dose of Monday motivation courtesy of Nigel Adkins.

Paul Pogba is focused on Manchester United’s next game.

Cricket

Pat Cummins made a difference.

Jonny Bairstow continued to light up the IPL.

The fourth-fastest player to 1000 IPL runs! A brilliant achievement @jbairstow21 👏 pic.twitter.com/WGrzxd6uAh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 26, 2021

David Willey is enjoying his cricket.

Unlucky!

Darren Gough recovered.

MMA

Kamaru Usman fancied his chances.

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Boxing

David Haye promoted his client.

Boxing is one of the few places where you can go from sworn enemies punching each other to instant respect. This Saturday, we go to work again on the same team. @DerekWarChisora will be charging over to @joeboxerparker from the very first bell 🔥 #ChisoraParker https://t.co/G7LhH5PCoY — David Haye (@davidhaye) April 26, 2021

Del Boy must be a Line of Duty fan!

Golf

Danny Willett took in the snooker…

…as well as marking eight years of marriage.

Shane Lowry brought his daughter to work.

Motor Racing

Romain Grosjean pushed the limits in IndyCar.

Sailing

Sir Ben Ainslie soaked up a SailGP victory for Great Britain.

BOOM. Awesome win for the team ⁦@SailGPGBR⁩ to come from behind to take out @SailGP Bermuda. Thanks for all the support #teamwork pic.twitter.com/mDVm1pEYEM — Ben Ainslie (@AinslieBen) April 25, 2021

Basketball

Not satisfied with his basketball exploits, Kevin Durant was involved in an Oscar winner.