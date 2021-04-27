Bradford without Ollie Crankshaw for Salford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford will be without Ollie Crankshaw for their Sky Bet League Two clash against Salford on Tuesday.

The winger came off during the first half of Saturday’s defeat to Port Vale due to complications with his asthma and he will be absent from the squad this time around.

Billy Clarke (calf) missed the loss at Vale Park and Niall Canavan has been struggling with a hamstring complaint.

Striker Lee Novak will be pushing for a start having played his first minutes of 2021 off the bench at the weekend following a knee injury.

Play-off hopefuls Salford cannot call on Richie Towell.

The midfielder Is suspended after he was shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Mansfield.

That result moved the Ammies to within a point of the play-off places.

Manager Gary Bowyer has no new injury worries as Bruno Andrade, James Wilson and Darron Gibson continue to work their way back to match fitness.