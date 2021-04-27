Michael Bostwick out for the season as Burton prepare for Fleetwood clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton defender Michael Bostwick will miss the visit of Fleetwood after being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The centre-back was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Wigan at the weekend after landing awkwardly and manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said he will not feature again.

Fellow defender Michael Mancienne could return after missing out on Saturday with a minor knock, but midfielder Ryan Broom is a doubt after he too was absent against Latics.

Winger Jonny Smith made a successful comeback as a substitute after four matches out with a hamstring problem but he will be eased back in.

Fleetwood head coach Simon Grayson will hope to have some players back from injury to give him more options.

Grayson admitted he was down to the “bare bones” for Saturday’s win at Doncaster and that forced him into a change of formation as he switched to a back four.

Midfielder Dan Batty sat out the weekend’s win with what was believed to be a minor hamstring issue, so he could return.

Striker Wes Burns has missed the last two matches with a calf problem.