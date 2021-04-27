Oliver Younger could be involved when Sunderland host Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oliver Younger could make his second Sky Bet League One appearance of the season as Sunderland face potential play-off rivals Blackpool.

The 21-year-old defender was not involved in Monday’s under-23s victory over Reading ahead of possibly featuring for the first team on Tuesday.

Jake Vokins played 45 minutes in the 2-1 win as he nears a return to full fitness.

Fellow defenders Jordan Willis, Dion Sanderson, Tom Flanagan, Arbenit Xhemajli and Conor McLaughlin are all currently sidelined.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley hopes to have Kevin Stewart available again for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Stewart is looking to return to action for the first time since March 13 due to an ankle injury.

Daniel Gretarsson, Matty Virtue, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine remain sidelined, while Bez Lubala is still unavailable due to a “club matter”.

On-loan midfielder Elliot Embleton is ineligible to face his parent club.