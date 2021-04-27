Nigel Adkins could make changes for Charlton’s clash with Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether to make changes against Crewe after suffering his first defeat in charge at the weekend.

Adkins’ side were unbeaten in five matches since he replaced Lee Bowyer last month, before Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Peterborough.

Despite the defeat, the Addicks controlled the ball and dominated the territory for the majority of the game against a team who look certain for promotion, so Adkins could name an unchanged starting line-up.

However, the problem against Posh was putting the ball in the net and that could see top scorer Chuks Aneke recalled. Conor Washington – the club’s second-highest scorer – may also come into Adkins’ thoughts after making his return from a month-long absence with a hamstring injury as a substitute on Saturday.

Luke Murphy is a fresh injury concern for Crewe ahead of their trip to The Valley.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn with an ankle knock during the first half of the draw with Rochdale and will be assessed, along with Owen Dale after he was only fit enough for the bench on Saturday.

Nathan Wood missed that game with a dead leg and he is another player who is being monitored.

The hamstring problem that Luke Offord suffered in the victory at Fleetwood last week will see him miss the rest of the season.