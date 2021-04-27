Darnell Furlong: West Brom won’t stop fighting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Darnell Furlong vowed West Brom will keep fighting despite being pushed to the brink of relegation.

The Baggies suffered late heartbreak to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa on Sunday and leave them nine points from Premier League safety with five games left.

Keinan Davis’ stoppage-time leveller denied Albion a third win in four games after Matheus Pereira’s penalty and Tyrone Mings’ own goal cancelled out Anwar El Ghazi’s spot-kick opener.

Albion are second bottom but Furlong insisted Sam Allardyce’s side will not give up.

The defender told the club’s official site: “Everyone can see how much we’re fighting right now and that’s not going to stop. We’ve got a big game against Wolves next so all we can do is recover from this and be ready to go again.

“We put everything into it. It was a bad start from us going 1-0 down but then the boys showed unbelievable fight to level the game and then to go ahead.

“We weren’t happy with how we played against Leicester and knew how important this game against Villa was for our season.

“But it was a heartbreaking moment at the end after the effort we put in, but if we continue showing fight like this then there’s definitely still a chance for us.

“You can see how hard we tried and the gaffer said he couldn’t fault us for our efforts but we go again to try and get the result in the next game.

“The boys played their hearts out, but if we play how we did against Villa then we’re going to get results.”

Davis cashed in when Kyle Bartley failed to clear in the second minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts.

It was the striker’s first Premier League goal and first in the league since September 2017 when Villa were in the Sky Bet Championship.

He told the club’s official site: “It obviously means a lot, it’s been a long time to be fair, in the Premier League, so I’m just delighted.

“As a striker, it’s got to be on your mind to be scoring goals, but just to help the team in as many ways as you can.

“Like against Fulham, but here I got the goal and obviously it means more.

“I just tried to anticipate where the ball was going to end up after Ollie (Watkins) headed it back.

“So, just to be sniffing around the box, and luckily it landed there and I was on the end of it, it was good.”