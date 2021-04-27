West Ham’s Fabian Balbuena wins appeal against Chelsea red card

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena has had his three-match suspension overturned following a successful claim for wrongful dismissal.

Balbuena was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh on Saturday after he caught Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell with his studs as he cleared the ball.

The 29-year-old will now be free to play on Monday when the Hammers travel to Burnley in the Premier League, in addition to subsequent games against Everton and Brighton.

We can confirm that Fabian Balbuena’s red card in Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea has been overturned on appeal. The defender will now be eligible for our trip to Burnley. — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 27, 2021

An FA statement read: “An independent regulatory commission has removed Fabian Balbuena’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.”

Kavanagh did not initially blow for a foul but the incident was brought to his attention by VAR.

The match official reviewed the footage on the pitchside monitor and then decided to show a straight red card to the Paraguay centre-back.

West Ham manager David Moyes called the decision “rank, rotten” after his side’s 1-0 defeat by their top-four rivals.